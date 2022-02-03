Silver Alert issued for Jasper County woman

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jasper County woman.

According to MBI, 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn, of Pachuta, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at around 3:30 a.m. on County Road 290 in Clarke County walking in an unknown direction.

Vaughn stands 5-feet tall and weighs 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Carrie Vaughn suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information on Vaughn’s whereabouts, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 776-1385.

