MSDH: 6,400-plus added to daily COVID-19 list

Two of the Pine Belt's eight counties _ Forrest and Jones _ have topped 20,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 remained steady, as more than 6,400 Mississippians were added to the daily coronavirus list Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,416 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 32 new deaths associated with COVID. Ten of those deaths, including one in each of Forrest and Jones counties, fell between Jan. 5 and Feb. 2.

Another 22 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Nov. 8, 2021, and Jan. 27, 2022.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 744,023 and 11,202, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 82,861 COVID-19 cases and 1,118 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,707cases, 99 deaths
  • Forrest: 20,382 cases, 281 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,545 cases, 67 deaths
  • Jones: 20,101 cases, 265 deaths
  • Lamar: 16,168 cases, 144 deaths
  • Marion: 6,639 cases, 128 deaths
  • Perry: 2,864 cases, 58 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,455 cases, 78 deaths.

MSDH also reported 619,994 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,665,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,491,756 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,597,312 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

