Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?

(Live 5 News)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed the medical marijuana bill into law.

“We’re just excited to see all the movement. I know that I’ve talked to a lot of people who have or are ready to come in or ready to start, you know, providing medicine to, to, you know, all the Mississippians who need it,” said Shea Dobson, Executive Director Citizens Alliance of Mississippi.

So, what’s next? Building a business framework from the ground up.

The Department of Health will be charged with issuing licenses and registration starting within 120-150 days to the following cannabis related businesses involving cultivation, processing, testing, research, disposal and transportation. Within 150-180 days of passage, the Department of Revenue will be able to issue licenses to dispensaries.

“So really short timeline. In that time period, businesses who want to participate in this industry need to do things like form a corporate entity, locate real estate, raise money, work on their intellectual property and the brands they want to sell products under, staff up,” noted McLaughlin PC attorney Conner Reeves. “There’s a lot of moving pieces that we’re gonna have to do. And many of those companies have been doing this already for the past couple of years in anticipation of this passing.”

Something to note - within that timeframe, cities and counties can decide to opt out from allowing medical marijuana businesses. Citizens could get it back in place later with a referendum vote.

“We recommend everybody who comes to us and says What should I do? We recommend they should go talk to their local, local government, because that’s the first step in getting approved. There’s still plenty of zoning allowances that the local localities will have to do,” said Ken Newburger, Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Director.

And those who have one of the qualifying conditions should expect it to be several months before product is available in dispensaries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
11 people, including 8 children, involved in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Top row, L to R: Lafiq Gilmore, Tazshea Porter. Bottom, L to R: Corey Green.
Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

Latest News

Two children die from Omicron variant six days apart
National Signing Day
Pine Belt players sign Wednesday to extend football careers
6pm Headlines 2/2
6pm Headlines 2/2
HAPA is looking for the artist of their first large scale mural in 2022.
HAPA looking for artists for first large-scale mural of 2022
10pm Headlines 2/2
10pm Headlines 2/2