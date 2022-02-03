Win Stuff
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Isabelle has been charged in the murder of a 27-year-old woman and 2-day-old daughter.

According to an affidavit from Memphis Police, on February 1 around 11 p.m. an officer was looking for possible stolen vehicles when they found a tan Chevy Cruze with the driver side window broken out.

Officers ran the tag and found that the vehicle belonged to Danielle Hoyle. They contacted Hoyle’s family who said they had not heard from her since she left the house earlier with her daughter.

The report says while officers were making contact with the family a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head off the road outside of the vehicle. The woman was identified as Hoyle. The 2-day-old child was not found on the scene.

The child’s father, Isabelle, was developed as a possible suspect and was detained.

The report says that Isabelle later admitted to luring Hoyle to the area of Levi and Sedgwick and shooting her. He also admitted to taking the child out of the car and driving her to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp where he tossed the child into the water.

Isabelle told police he tossed the gun he shot Hoyle with into the Mississippi River.

Isabelle is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Kennedy’s grandmother told Action News 5 Wednesday the family misses Danielle and Kennedy dearly and want the man responsible for their deaths to be held accountable.

“You can cry so much that tears don’t even come down your eyes anymore,” said April Campbell. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t slept.”

It’s been 24 hours since Campbell’s daughter was killed and granddaughter disappeared.

“Danielle, she’s missed by everybody,” said Campbell. “Young folks make mistakes but that wasn’t a mistake. There wasn’t a reason to kill my daughter.”

Hoyle was found shot to death near her car in Whitehaven around 11:15 Tuesday night.

Police soon realized her newborn daughter wasn’t with her.

The search lasted all day Wednesday and into the night on Mud Island for 2-day-old Kennedy.

“I just wish I could just hold my grandbaby,” said Campbell. “I just want to tell them that I love them. I miss them.”

After 6 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Kennedy Hoyle’s father. This is what Campbell had to say about the man accused of killing her daughter and grandchild.

“I want him to suffer like he made my baby suffer,” said Campbell. “I want him to hurt. I don’t want it to be easy for him. I want him to suffer. He needs to suffer. Why would you hurt a baby?”

The family says they are thankful for all of the support they’ve received.

Police say they will continue the search for Kennedy Hoyle’s remains.

