Laurel student selected as Congressional App Challenge winner

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A few months ago, Laurel High School junior Micah Hill entered the national Congressional App Challenge with 10,000 other students across the country.

“The Congressional App Challenge is where middle schoolers and high schoolers get to compete on a national level, where there’s a congressional district in whatever state you’re in,” Hill said. “And the winners of that … well, there’s only one winner and gets to go to the U.S. Capitol to represent their app.”

Micah was the South Mississippi winner for this year.

Congressman Steven Palazzo chose her because he says he was very impressed with her submission.

“Micah’s project was not only an impressive display of her STEM capabilities but an investment in her future as well,” Palazzo said. “The web page showcases her talents, skill sets and interests, targeting an audience of future employers.”

Laurel School District Superintendent, Dr. Toy Watts, said Hill’s app was only the beginning and that she expects more students to show an interest in computer science.

“The state is also pushing forth an initiative where we’re going to start computer science classes as early as elementary (school),” Watts said. “So, yes, I do see this catching on, and I see her being like the leader of the movement.”

Hill said she’s excited to set the example for kids younger than her.

“I get to show other girls who look like me that they can do this,” Hill said. “I know when I started, it was very intimidating. But when you see somebody who looks like you do and be successful in it, it truly impacts not only me, but everybody who wants to do what I do.”

Micah will travel to Washington D.C. for free in April. While there, she will present her app to other state representatives.

