Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

HPD asking for public’s help to locate stolen rings

Hattiesburg police are asking for public's help in locating eight championship rings that were...
Hattiesburg police are asking for public's help in locating eight championship rings that were taken during an auto burglary Thursday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in recovering a cache of championship rings that were stolen Thursday during an auto burglary.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said that officers were notified of the crime that took place at a residence on Augusta Court East, where the eight rings were taken from an unlocked Dodge Ram.

All the rings have the name “Mitchell” engraved on them.

The rings included:

  • An Oak Grove High School 2020 championship ring
  • Two Picayune High School rings
  • Five Pearl River Community College national championship rings.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the rings are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Top row, L to R: Lafiq Gilmore, Tazshea Porter. Bottom, L to R: Corey Green.
Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/03
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/03
Hattiesburg Zoo announces Renaissance Fest dates.
Dates set for annual Renaissance Fest
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash