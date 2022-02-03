HPD asking for public’s help to locate stolen rings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in recovering a cache of championship rings that were stolen Thursday during an auto burglary.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said that officers were notified of the crime that took place at a residence on Augusta Court East, where the eight rings were taken from an unlocked Dodge Ram.

All the rings have the name “Mitchell” engraved on them.

The rings included:

An Oak Grove High School 2020 championship ring

Two Picayune High School rings

Five Pearl River Community College national championship rings.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the rings are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

