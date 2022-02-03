Hattiesburg and MDEQ investigating foul odor downtown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live or work in downtown Hattiesburg, you may have noticed a foul smell outside in the past few weeks.

Kayce Boleware, general manager at The Porter, says it’s something business owners and customers have mentioned in passing.

“It’s kind of like you’re walking around and you’re like oh my gosh...did you just cut wind over here? So it’s not just this big slap in the face,” said Boleware.

If you’ve caught a whiff of the strange smell, you aren’t the only one.

Mayor Toby Barker has posted on social media about the issue.

“We don’t want it in our downtown. This affects quality of life. This affects, you know, how attractive our city is to visitors and residents. We don’t want that, we know and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” said Barker.

Hattiesburg has dealt with odor problems in the past coming from the city’s sewage lagoons, but the city hasn’t had a sewer violation with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality since 2017.

Now, the city is working with MDEQ officials to find the source of the smell.

“For each of the past three weeks, MDEQ staff have been in our city. This week, they were here Tuesday and Wednesday to not only look at our lagoon but also look at a couple of industrial employers, just to try and isolate where the smell is coming from and right now there’s no consensus about it,” said Barker.

The investigation involves getting some samples from local industrial employers near downtown and taking a closer look at the city’s lagoons to figure out if there is something deeper going on.

“We are taking some samples for the next 10 days at one of our industrial employers to try and match their data, versus what we collected back in November to January. Then we’re taking a second look at our lagoons, particularly a couple of cells. We know that we’re within our testing limits and that we have no violations when it comes to testing, but are there other things happening in the lagoons that maybe could point to an issue,” said Barker.

Barker asks for people to be patient as the city investigates.

You can even help by reporting when and where they smell something by calling (601) 545-4500, emailing info@hattiesburgms.com or by sending a direct message on social media.

Barker asks people to be specific with their report, sharing what day and time and the neighborhood or street where they experienced it.

“We’re even engaging in an odor consultant, getting a proposal from them. Apparently, that’s a thing and the point is we know and we’re going to use every tool the city has to try and figure this out because no one wants this,” said Barker.

Barker also asks people to be respectful when reporting and careful about making jokes on social media.

“It’s funny for a second, but understand that that affects the perception of our city. And, (the) affects makes people think twice about coming to downtown or some other part of the city, which can affect our businesses and neighborhoods. And, I really encourage people ... your city government knows and we’re going to do all we can to fix the issue,” said Barker.

Business owners encourage people to still come out and support downtown during the investigation.

“There’s so much fun stuff to do. And, once you get inside one of the restaurants, you know you can’t really smell it at all. There’s gonna be a couple of little hiccups, and I know they’re addressing them as quickly as they can,” said Boleware.

