HAPA looking for artists for first large-scale mural of 2022

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is seeking artists for their first large-scale mural of the new year.

The mural will cover a 25-foot by 80-foot wall on the educational center building by Hawkins Elementary School.

“Our goal is to make this very engaging to our youth,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG’s Executive Director. “If you think of elementary school children, we really want them to feel inspired by this and really help celebrate their creativity, the diversity of all of our children and also just give them motivation to really want to aspire their educational goals.”

Local, regional and national artists are welcome to apply.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 here.

