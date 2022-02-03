Front pushing rain, much colder air into South Mississippi

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A cold front is pushing through the Pine Belt, bringing heavy rain and few possibly strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday. Highs will be in 70s. The chance for rain is 100%.

By Thursday night, the cold front will have passed and much colder weather will return to the area. Lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 20s.

During the day on Friday, look for a 40% chance for light rain with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday night into Saturday, look for cold weather to prevail with highs in the lower 50s under sunny skies.

Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny and cool conditions are expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

