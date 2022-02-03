Dates set for annual Renaissance Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s sixth annual Renaissance Fest will be held Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

The event will be hosted and staged at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets run $8 for children, $10 for adults, and can be purchased at the gate.

Annual passes also apply for this special event.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.