Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Dates set for annual Renaissance Fest

Hattiesburg Zoo announces Renaissance Fest dates.
Hattiesburg Zoo announces Renaissance Fest dates.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s sixth annual Renaissance Fest will be held Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

The event will be hosted and staged at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets run $8 for children, $10 for adults, and can be purchased at the gate.

Annual passes also apply for this special event.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Top row, L to R: Lafiq Gilmore, Tazshea Porter. Bottom, L to R: Corey Green.
Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are asking for public's help in locating eight championship rings that were...
HPD asking for public’s help to locate stolen rings
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/03
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/03
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash