Collins native becomes emcee for Apollo Theater

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt native is opening amateur night shows at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City.

“At one point people of color were not even allowed into the building. And those who did, they came through the back door, and they were only allowed to work backstage,” says Collins native Greginald Spencer

Spencer is the new emcee for Apollo Theater’s “Amateur Night in New York City.” Long before he saw his name in lights, he was just a little boy singing at his church in Collins.

“Living in Mississippi and coming from a single-parent home, a mother who was doing everything she can to raise five children alone, there was never a resource that will bring me to New York. And again, it was always just a dream,” says Spencer.

A dream became reality when Spencer’s hospitality management job brought him to the city.

“So, I didn’t come here chasing some kind of careers in music. Hospitality, however, that was my vehicle automobile to get to New York, and then the arts took form and my career in entertainment started,” says Spencer.

Spencer says being able to perform in such a legendary place is incredible. He grew up watching “Apollo Live” and seeing people like The Jacksons, Ella Fitzgerald, and Gladys Knight stand where he is now.

“We would sit in front of my television anxiously awaiting, you know, for this show to come on. Because you got to see people who look like you do entertainment in a way that you’ve never saw it,” says Spencer.

Now he wants to add to the legacy and be an inspiration to others.

“I know that I’m just reaping the benefits of all the good that I’ve done. And I just want to inspire someone else to never give up on their dream,” says Spencer.

Sadly the show is not being streamed anywhere. If you’d like to see it, you’ll have to catch a flight to New York City to see it in person.

