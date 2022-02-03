Win Stuff
Caught on camera: High school principal sinks half-court shot

A high school principal made a half-court shot during halftime. (Source: WCVB/Meghan Coakley/Medway High School/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDWAY, Mass. (WCVB) – As soon as the ball left his hand, John Murray knew it was nothing but net.

The Medway High School principal made the shot on his first try during halftime of Tuesday’s varsity girls basketball game against Dover-Sherborn.

The gym’s cameras captured the half-time shenanigans including a dribbling competition featuring the two schools’ principals and students.

Those cameras, though, did not get the half-court shot, but thankfully Medway senior Meghan Coakley did.

“I was like, ‘If he misses it, I’ll delete it and move on,’” Coakley said. “I mean, a moment like that you don’t really see every day.”

The half-time competitions have been a staple at Medway home games, but spectators had not been in attendance for weeks because of the omicron surge.

Tuesday’s game was the first time students were back in the stands, and Murray gave them another reason to celebrate.

“It’s something we hope we can capitalize on and have shenanigans more often, get more kids involved, coming to our games, having some fun and build towards some normalcy in the spring,” Murray said.

Murray hit a half-court shot before when he was at another school, but he said this one was extra special because the students were back in attendance.

“You know, I haven’t been able to walk down the halls since without somebody high-fiving or saying, ‘Great job,’” Murray said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

