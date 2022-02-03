Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen

Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue...
Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular brand of salad dressing is recalling some of their bottles.

Conagra Brands says it’s issuing a voluntary recall of a limited amount of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.

Both contain egg, considered an allergen, which is not stated on the product label.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction from these products.

There are no reports of illness or injury so far.

Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.

Affected bottles of the Thousand Island dressing have a best buy date of either Jan. 31, 2023, Feb. 1, 2023, or Feb. 11, 2023. Affected bottles of the Chunky Blue Cheese dressing have a best buy date of Nov. 9, 2022.

If you’ve bought the product, you should throw it away.

People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra brands consumer care at 1-800-881-3989.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
11 people, including 8 children, involved in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Top row, L to R: Lafiq Gilmore, Tazshea Porter. Bottom, L to R: Corey Green.
Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

Latest News

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts