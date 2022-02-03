Win Stuff
11 people, including 8 children, involved in two-vehicle crash in Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A total of 11 people, including 8 children, were involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84 East in Jones County Wednesday.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. 84 at Jeff Byrd Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

When the firefighters arrived, a white Infinity and blue pickup truck were found blocking the westbound lanes with major damage.

Firefighters provided emergency medical care and traffic control and extricated a person who was trapped, according to Bumgardner.

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck had two adult passengers. One adult was severely injured.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported eight people with minor to moderate injuries to the emergency room and three declined transport or were transported by personal vehicle.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

