Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two separate traffic stops this week on Interstate 59 led to the arrests of three suspects on forgery charges.

On Monday, Sgt. Jeff Monk with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle occupied by Lafiq Gilmore, 22, of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Tazshea Porter, 22, of Hattiesburg.

A search of their vehicle yielded over $200,000 in counterfeit checks, several thousand blank checks and equipment to print counterfeit checks.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with forgery - over $1,000.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Monk stopped a vehicle occupied by Corey Green, 36, of Hattiesburg.

A search of his vehicle also yielded numerous counterfeit checks, several hundred blank checks and equipment to print counterfeit checks.

Green was also arrested and charged with forgery - over $1,000.

“Our interdiction efforts continue to provide outstanding results,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Often those efforts are directed toward illegal narcotics trafficking and funds derived from the sale of illegal narcotics, however, we are always on the lookout for counterfeiters, and these three arrests by JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk have certainly been noteworthy.”

All three suspects are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

JCSD Sgt. J. D. Carter is the lead investigator on these forgery cases.

