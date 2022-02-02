Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

State lawmakers put talk of lower car tags into drive

In fact, state lawmakers haven’t passed any legislation to bring down those car tag payments...
In fact, state lawmakers haven’t passed any legislation to bring down those car tag payments since 1994.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It can feel like a rainy day when you have to pay your car tag online or head to your local tax collector’s office. In fact, state lawmakers haven’t passed any legislation to bring down those car tag payments since 1994.

However, both the State House of Representatives and Senate have bills in play that would bring those payment amounts down, and make the process a little less dreary.

Jimmie Ladner, Hancock County Tax Assessor/Tax Collector, explains what each plan brings to the table.

“The House version, HB 531, eliminates 50 percent of the ad valorem tax. the Senate version, as it’s presented. eliminates the state fees, and does not mess with the ad valorem taxes,” Ladner said. “I haven’t seen the Senate bill but that’s according to the synopsis they sent out recently.

For example, if your car tag is $321, the House version would cut that to $152, while the Senate version would cut that $321 tag to $300.

“If any of this comes out there’s gonna be relief in tag costs for the residents of Mississippi,” Ladner added. “But no one should plan on a reduction in tag costs right now. Let’s see how it happens up in the legislature. Let’s see how it works its way through.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.
Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasury working to return Mississippians unclaimed money
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

William Jordan, 20, was charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.
Poplarville man arrested in ongoing sexual battery investigation in Hattiesburg
Tamera Lewis
A Mississippi mom is helping single parents one TikTok at a time
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats
You can stop by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to check out this adorable display.
‘Smurfy’ new exhibit opens at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum