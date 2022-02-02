‘Smurfy’ new exhibit opens at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Feeling “BLUE” in February?

The new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is sure to lift your spirits.

The famously blue Smurfs have arrived in Hattiesburg for a smurfy, good time.

According to the museum, the “Smurfs” were created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958.

Rodney Johnson of Mobile, Ala., is the owner of this collection on display. He received his first Smurf when he was in kindergarten in 1975, and his collection grew every year as his mother would gift him Smurfs for every birthday, holiday and special occasion.

To this day, Rodney’s entire family looks for and purchases Smurfs to surprise him.

You can stop by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to check out all of the adorable displays through February.

