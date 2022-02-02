Win Stuff
‘Smurfy’ new exhibit opens at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

You can stop by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to check out this adorable display.
You can stop by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to check out this adorable display.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Feeling “BLUE” in February?

The new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is sure to lift your spirits.

The famously blue Smurfs have arrived in Hattiesburg for a smurfy, good time.

According to the museum, the “Smurfs” were created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958.

Rodney Johnson of Mobile, Ala., is the owner of this collection on display. He received his first Smurf when he was in kindergarten in 1975, and his collection grew every year as his mother would gift him Smurfs for every birthday, holiday and special occasion.

To this day, Rodney’s entire family looks for and purchases Smurfs to surprise him.

You can stop by the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to check out all of the adorable displays through February.

The February Exhibit is in and not only are we giving you the “blues”, but we are serving up all kinds of romance in the...

Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

