R3SM expanding services in 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi is expanding services to help those in need.

The disaster recovery organization, founded after Hurricane Katrina, is now helping counties in the Mississippi Delta.

R3SM has also begun a Youth Training Program and is planning on restarting a food distribution program.

“Right now, we have expanded our original footprint from three counties, from Forrest, Lamar and Perry County, to over 17 counties throughout the State of Mississippi and recently, we picked up three counties in the Delta, Sunflower, Tishomingo and Leflore counties, to assist with the (damage) estimates,” said R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh.

The organization will begin work this month on its final home reconstruction from the January 2017 tornado.

The home is located on Wisteria Drive.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.