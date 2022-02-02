Poplarville man arrested in ongoing sexual battery investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville man has been arrested in an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged William Jordan, 20, on Tuesday with one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

According to HPD, the alleged battery occurred in October at a home on Southern Avenue.

Jordan has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

