Pine Belt players signing to extend football careers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Pine Belt football players signed Wednesday to extend their careers at junior colleges across Mississippi.

A trio of Jefferson Davis County High School Jaguars sign letters-of-intent, with running back/defensive back Demarrio Booth heading to Pearl River Community College; defensive back Dedrian Alexander to Copiah-Lincoln Community College; and linebacker/fullback Marcus Ross to East Mississippi Community College.

Sumrall High School also saw a trio sign Wednesday morning.

Twin Ford brothers, quarterback John and linebacker James, both signed with East Mississippi, while fellow Bobcat, receiver/defensive back Cade Dedeaux, signed with Co-Lin.

This report will be updated as the day continues

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.