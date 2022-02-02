Win Stuff
Pine Belt players signing to extend football careers

The second stage of college football's national signing period opened Wednesday morning.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Pine Belt football players signed Wednesday to extend their careers at junior colleges across Mississippi.

A trio of Jefferson Davis County High School Jaguars sign letters-of-intent, with running back/defensive back Demarrio Booth heading to Pearl River Community College; defensive back Dedrian Alexander to Copiah-Lincoln Community College; and linebacker/fullback Marcus Ross to East Mississippi Community College.

Sumrall High School also saw a trio sign Wednesday morning.

Twin Ford brothers, quarterback John and linebacker James, both signed with East Mississippi, while fellow Bobcat, receiver/defensive back Cade Dedeaux, signed with Co-Lin.

This report will be updated as the day continues

