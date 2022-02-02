One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - D’Allen Washington, one of three men in prison for the kidnapping and death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, is out of prison on parole.

Washington pleaded guilty to one court of accessory after the fact of kidnapping in 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 5 years suspended.

Frazier was killed on May 18, 2017, after the car he was asleep in was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.

Kingston Frazier

An Amber Alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.

Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County.

The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.

Byron McBride and Dwan Wakefield both remain in prison, charged with murdering Frazier.

Washington’s attorney Warren L. Martin Jr. released this statement after his client’s release.

As of yesterday, Mr. D’Allen Washington was released from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections by order from the Mississippi Parole Board. Mr. Washington met all of the conditions for parole under Mississippi law and was granted parole based upon his eligibility and other factors. As he has done since this tragic incident, Mr. Washington continues to express his sincerest condolences to the Frazier and Archie families. During this period, Mr. Washington respectfully requests privacy as he takes steps to move forward with his life.

