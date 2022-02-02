Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.
Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasury working to return Mississippians unclaimed money
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana,...
Experts: Energy attacks could be behind some ‘Havana syndrome’ cases
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges