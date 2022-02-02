MSDH: Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 remained firm, as nearly 6,000 Mississippians were added to the daily rolls Wednesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 5,940 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 126 new deaths associated with COVID. Thirty of those deaths, including two in each of Forrest and Wayne counties, fell between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1.

Another 96 deaths, including three in Forrest County, two in Jones County and one each in Marion, Perry and Covington counties, were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 2, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 737,607 and 11,170, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 82,031 COVID-19 cases and 1,118 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,664 cases, 99 deaths

Forrest: 19,561 cases, 280 deaths

Jasper: 4,376 cases, 67 deaths

Jones: 19,400 cases, 264 deaths

Lamar: 15,597 cases, 144 deaths

Marion: 6,398 cases, 128 deaths

Perry: 2,761 cases, 58 deaths

Wayne: 5,163 cases, 78 deaths.

MSDH also reported 619,994 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,660,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,490,308 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,597,312 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.