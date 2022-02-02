Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Another review of death certificates over the past year, brought another 96 COVID-19 related...
Another review of death certificates over the past year, brought another 96 COVID-19 related deaths to light.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 remained firm, as nearly 6,000 Mississippians were added to the daily rolls Wednesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 5,940 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 126 new deaths associated with COVID. Thirty of those deaths, including two in each of Forrest and Wayne counties, fell between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1.

Another 96 deaths, including three in Forrest County, two in Jones County and one each in Marion, Perry and Covington counties, were discovered during a search of death certificates between Feb. 2, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 737,607 and 11,170, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 82,031 COVID-19 cases and 1,118 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,664 cases, 99 deaths
  • Forrest: 19,561 cases, 280 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,376 cases, 67 deaths
  • Jones: 19,400 cases, 264 deaths
  • Lamar: 15,597 cases, 144 deaths
  • Marion: 6,398 cases, 128 deaths
  • Perry: 2,761 cases, 58 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,163 cases, 78 deaths.

MSDH also reported 619,994 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,660,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,490,308 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,597,312 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.
Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasury working to return Mississippians unclaimed money
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

If anyone has information on Vaughn’s whereabouts, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s...
Silver Alert issued for Jasper County woman
zoo offering customizable field trip programs
Hattiesburg Zoo offers customizable field trip programs
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it? And other questions answered
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill