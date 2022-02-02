Local ministry helps men recover from substance abuse addiction

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Fentanyl is severely impacting one Pine Belt county, but law enforcement and a local ministry both work to help the people it’s impacting.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department deals with fentanyl on a weekly basis.

“It’s such a problem that we assume at this point if we have somebody who has overdosed that it’s on fentanyl,” said JCSD Narcotics Sgt. Jake Driskell.

While deputies say it’s not the most common drug they see in terms of quantity, fentanyl is extremely lethal according to JCSD.

“...A very limited amount of fentanyl can kill you,” Driskell said. “The people that we’re dealing with... this stuff is not being cut with fentanyl, they’re buying straight fentanyl... It’s not heroin at all. They’re buying it as heroin, and they just think that it’s good heroin. But this is nothing more but just pure fentanyl that some drug dealer is selling as heroin.”

While the sheriff’s department is working to get drug dealers off the streets of Jones County, Mission at the Cross and Hellfighters USA are working to help men with substance abuse addictions.

“Men can come to Mission at the Cross, and we do a face-to-face interview and if they meet the criteria, we check the guys in and immediately we ask them to stop doing all the bad stuff, and we start telling them about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and what He can do,” said Eddie Parker, House Leader at Mission at the Cross and general manger of Hellfighters USA.

Mission at the Cross is a 12-month, faith-based recovery center for men. Hellfighters USA is a motorcycle and Jeep shop helping fund Mission at the Cross to keep its services free.

According to Parker, a former participant of Mission at the Cross’s program, it’s all about helping men beat addiction while keeping their eyes focused on Jesus.

“I’m one of the guys that the mission and the Lord Jesus has helped through this program,” Parker said. “This is a safe place you can come and get the help that you need and get the concrete under your feet to be able to go back into society and be a, what we say we want men to be, is a productive, tax-paying, tithing citizen.”

If you’re looking to connect with Mission at the Cross, click here to visit its website or here to view its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.