Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

JSU terminates participation in Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson State University has announced that it will no longer be participating in the Southern Heritage Classic.

In a notice of termination, a JSU representative stated that JSU entered into the SHC Agreement in November 2019.

Since that time, JSU’s governing athletic conference entered into a separate agreement where JSU will participate in events that conflict with the SHC.

These conflicts will prevent JSU from being able to play in the SHC.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.
Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasury working to return Mississippians unclaimed money
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
The second stage of college football's national signing period opened Wednesday morning.
Pine Belt players signing to extend football careers
Some days, Lenasia says breaking the record just reminds her how important it is to keep going.
Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record
Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record
Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record