JCSD works overnight crash

The driver survived a one-vehicle rollover in the Powers community in Jones County Tuesday night.
The driver survived a one-vehicle rollover in the Powers community in Jones County Tuesday night.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night near Reid Road in the Powers Community.

The adult female driver of a Nissan Maxima left the roadway, crossing over a driveway and going airborne. The vehicle then impacted the ground and flipped multiple times before coming to rest on a metal pipe fence.

Powers Fire and Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the crash scene as well as JCSD units and rescued the driver from her crashed vehicle.

She was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of her injuries and later released.

Reid Road was closed to traffic for more than 45 minutes as rescue/vehicle recovery operations proceeded.

