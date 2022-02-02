Hattiesburg Zoo offers customizable field trip programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is now offering a new and educational way for teachers and students to enjoy field trips.

The zoo has recently introduced customizable field trip programs that teachers can plan for students from kindergarten through high school.

“Students can come here and can go behind the scenes. We also have all these wonderful items that teachers can check out to go along with their lesson plans. There’s just a lot more adaptability in this current program than there was in the last program. I mean that each class can have their own unique experience when they come here,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.

These field trip options will include activities ranging from behind the scene tours, animal encounters and storybook times.

The behind the scene tours will give students the opportunity to learn about how zoo animals are cared for, fed and housed in either the Giraffe Barn, Medical & Nutritional Facility or the Zebra and Zebu Barn.

“You’re going to have different biofacts that you can also have access to. This is a one really amazing thing because some of these biofacts, many schools don’t typically have access to so that’s one thing the zoo can do to provide,” said Gabby Howe, education programs coordinator.

Howe also says teachers have the ability to choose experiments that can include games such as a color scheme game or a taxonomy adventure around the zoo.

“This is just another way for teachers to incorporate education into their learning and things like that. In addition, each box comes with different grade levels recommendations, but on top of that, it also comes with different science standards for Mississippi. So, each box at least upholds one science standard for Mississippi and each one of them aims to build to at least accommodate each grade from kindergarten to high school,” said Howe.

Filed trips are scheduled on Fridays of each week and cost $10 per student ages 2-12 and $12 per student ages 13 and older.

For more information on how to register for a customizable field trip, you can visit www.hattiesburgzoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.