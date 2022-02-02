Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo offers customizable field trip programs

The Hattiesburg Zoo is now offering a new and educational way for teachers and students to enjoy field trips.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is now offering a new and educational way for teachers and students to enjoy field trips.

The zoo has recently introduced customizable field trip programs that teachers can plan for students from kindergarten through high school.

“Students can come here and can go behind the scenes. We also have all these wonderful items that teachers can check out to go along with their lesson plans. There’s just a lot more adaptability in this current program than there was in the last program. I mean that each class can have their own unique experience when they come here,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.

These field trip options will include activities ranging from behind the scene tours, animal encounters and storybook times.

The behind the scene tours will give students the opportunity to learn about how zoo animals are cared for, fed and housed in either the Giraffe Barn, Medical & Nutritional Facility or the Zebra and Zebu Barn.

“You’re going to have different biofacts that you can also have access to. This is a one really amazing thing because some of these biofacts, many schools don’t typically have access to so that’s one thing the zoo can do to provide,” said Gabby Howe, education programs coordinator.

Howe also says teachers have the ability to choose experiments that can include games such as a color scheme game or a taxonomy adventure around the zoo.

“This is just another way for teachers to incorporate education into their learning and things like that. In addition, each box comes with different grade levels recommendations, but on top of that, it also comes with different science standards for Mississippi. So, each box at least upholds one science standard for Mississippi and each one of them aims to build to at least accommodate each grade from kindergarten to high school,” said Howe.

Filed trips are scheduled on Fridays of each week and cost $10 per student ages 2-12 and $12 per student ages 13 and older.

For more information on how to register for a customizable field trip, you can visit www.hattiesburgzoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.
Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.
State Treasury working to return Mississippians unclaimed money
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

If anyone has information on Vaughn’s whereabouts, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s...
Silver Alert issued for Jasper County woman
Another review of death certificates over the past year, brought another 96 COVID-19 related...
MSDH: Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it? And other questions answered
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill