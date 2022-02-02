Win Stuff
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation

Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the sheriff's office since 2018.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – An investigation is underway in the death of two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office whose bodies were found inside a vacation rental home Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Detective Daniel Leyden and Deputy Abigail Bieber, who were in a romantic relationship, were on vacation in St. Augustine, Florida, with some other deputies.

Authorities said the deputies heard the couple arguing in a bedroom just before the sound of gunshots.

The preliminary investigation indicates Leyden, who worked with the criminal investigations division, allegedly shot Bieber before shooting himself.

“Our sheriff’s office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Bieber, 30, was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2018.

“Deputy Abigail Bieber was an outstanding law enforcement officer, and by all accounts, an even better person who left a positive impact on every member of her squad and the countless members of our community who she encountered while on patrol,” Chronister said. “Violence is never a solution.”

The motive and circumstances of this fatal shooting are under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“This tragedy has left our sheriff’s office family grief-stricken. There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Beiber’s legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant,” Chronister said.

