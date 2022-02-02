Win Stuff
English instructor named PRCC Humanities Teacher of the Year

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heather Peerboom, an English instructor at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College, is that school’s Humanities Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Humanities Council funds that award.

Peerboom will be recognized at the public awards ceremony for the Mississippi Humanities Council on March 25.

She teaches English composition, Honors English and world literature.

Peerboom has taught at PRCC for seven years.

Tuesday, she presented a lecture at the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute.

It was about the benefits of book reading for health and social well-being.

“Teaching for me is a calling,” Peerboom said. “I knew from the time I was four years old, this was what I was going to do, so I guess that in many ways, this is the culmination of all those years of hard work.”

Peerboom got her master’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She’s been teaching for a total of 15 years.

