Center Stage presents ‘Awesome 80s Prom’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for some “totally rad” plans later this week, you can check out the “Awesome 80′s Prom” at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. It’s an interactive theater performance by local teens with Center Stage of Hattiesburg.

“The audience are actually attending a prom in 1989, so they have a chance to get out and dance and participate and vote for prom king and queen,” explains co-director, Olivia Drinkwater.

Tickets are $15 online or at the door. There are shows Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are a year-long student theatre troupe for junior high and high school students throughout the City of Hattiesburg. So when we do a production, literally the funds that we take in go toward whatever the kids are going to do next for the city, so we put the money back into the kids.”

You can learn more about the event here and buy tickets here.

“We’re trying to teach our students what you might have looked like going to prom in the 1980s, so we’re getting them to tease their hair and find a taffeta dress with a giant bow. So they’ve had a lot of fun discovering more about the 80s, listening to 80s music and learning some 80s dance moves. If you come out to the prom you’ll get the fell experience of being back at the prom in 1989,” says Drinkwater.

