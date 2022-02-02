02/02 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The last few days have been warm and dry, but spotty showers crept in last night and will stick with us through the day. The showers are still fairly isolated but will become increase in frequency through the afternoon and into tomorrow, when the potential for thunderstorms rises. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “marginal” (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather, though it’s looking a more likely rain event than a wind/hail event. We will still monitor the system as it approaches and will advise as needed, especially since we also have another slim chance for some winter weather to slip in behind it.

Regardless of what happens with the likely-not-going-to-happen winter weather, we will experience a sharp end of week cool-down. Temperatures will plummet through the night Thursday leading to a cold, blustery Friday with a high in the mid-40s and strong winds. While the weekend may be uncomfortably cold and still a little cloudy, this sets up a long, sunny period of cooler than average weather for next week.

