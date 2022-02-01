West Japser schedules pre-K meeting with Bay Springs parents

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, West Jasper School District leaders will hold a meeting with its Bay Springs parents to discuss the new addition of pre-K.

Thursday night will be a chance for parents in the Bay Springs community to ask any questions they may have.

There has been some controversy since the district originally announced that the program will be held on the Bay Springs campus.

“A lot of our Stringer parents have children who are currently already enrolled in our school system, and just the logistics, as it relates to getting a younger child to the Bay Springs campus and making it to the Stringer campus and time to also go to work, just really pose the challenge, and I appreciate our stakeholders for sharing that tonight,” says Ezi.

The district says they would like for both pre-K classes to be on one campus for group learning and teaching opportunities.

The Bay Springs parents will meet with the district Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the Bay Springs cafeteria. The district will re-evaluate their decision once they have input from both communities.

