Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier has been booked into the Forrest County Jail and is awaiting her initial appearance in court.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman who was wanted on felony child abuse was captured in Jones County after being on the run from authorities since mid-January.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced the capture of Ashlie Collier, 23, of Petal, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, Collier has been on the run with her 1-year-old son since Jan. 12.

Collier was found in Jones County by FCSO investigators with help from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Collier’s child is safe and in protective custody, according to Pol.

“We are thankful that the child in question is safe and in good condition,” said Sims. “I would like to thank Jones County Sheriff [Joe] Berlin and his department, along with the U.S. Marshal’s office for their assistance.”

Pol says Collier has been booked into the Forrest County Jail and is awaiting her initial appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

