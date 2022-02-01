United Way Early Bird Raffle deadline approaching

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a chance to win $100,000 or a gift card for Airbnb, Feb. 6 is your last chance.

The United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s Early Bird Raffle will be closing on Sunday. The money from these raffle tickets will not only benefit the winner but also the community.

“The money that we received from the raffle, part of that goes towards the winnings for the grand prize winner and what leftover we use to help our nonprofit partners that help people throughout southeast Mississippi. That includes domestic abuse family shelters, children centers, kid hubs organizations like that that help people across all different types of needs and services throughout Southeast Mississippi,” said Jonah Taylor, director and communications of United Way.

If you are interested in purchasing a raffle ticket, you can go to unitedwaypayday.org or text “payday” to 91999.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.