Three Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating the threats, said Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson.
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning. JSU is one of three HBCUs in Mississippi to receive a bomb threat over the last 24 hours. As Black History Month officially began Tuesday, more than a dozen HBCUs across the country reported receiving bomb threat.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country, including three in Mississippi.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

The threat to JSU came in at 4:15am and by 6:30am, the all-clear had been issued with the school saying no evidence of a threat had been found. The campus remains open for in-person classes.

Alcorn State also received a threat Tuesday morning. The school advised students to shelter in place.

Tougaloo College will be holding virtual classes due to a bomb threat received early Tuesday. According to WLBT, a search of the campus found nothing after the threat was received.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, released a statement Tuesday morning in response to the threats, saying:

“The spate of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in recent days is incredibly disturbing and disheartening. It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month.  Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic.

“These bomb threats against HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape. I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve.”

In addition to the three Mississippi colleges, more than a dozen other HBCUs across the country reported receiving bomb threats on Monday and Tuesday. Among them are Xavier University in New Orleans; Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University, Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Kentucky State University in Frankfort; Fort Valley State in Georgia; University of the District of Columbia; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Edwards Water University in Jacksonville, Fla.

All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

