Teen accused of kidnapping in Hattiesburg also charged with rape in Lamar Co.

The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar...
The suspect made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar County Justice Court in Purvis around 1 p.m. Tuesday.(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was arrested in Hattiesburg and charged with six felonies this past weekend is also facing multiple charges in Lamar County.

J’Kwon Page made his initial appearance before Lamar County Judge Denton Plumlee at the Lamar County Justice Court in Purvis around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Page is charged with one count of forceable rape, sexual battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling in regards to an incident that happened at a Lamar County apartment complex in January.

According to statements made in court, Page is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and raping her. The accused rape occurred around 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Page is also charged with kidnapping and attempted kidnapping after being arrested in Hattiesburg on Saturday night.

According to statements made in court, Page is accused of getting into the backseat of a vehicle parked at a service station and holding a woman at gunpoint. A second woman was inside the store during this time.

Officials said Page pointed the gun at the other woman when she approached the vehicle, however, she did not get inside the car.

Both women were able to escape, and Page drove away from the scene in their car.

According to reports from the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers spotted the car and pursued it into Lamar County to Getaway Lane. The suspect later wrecked the car into the woodline and was taken into custody.

Page was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, armed carjacking and felony eluding by HPD. Investigators said more charges could be possible.

Plumlee denied bond for Page.

Page was taken back to Forrest County on Tuesday afternoon where he has been booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

