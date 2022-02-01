Win Stuff
Sports equipment stolen from Sacred Heart storage building

Sacred Heart Crusaders
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, a suspect or suspects are accused of breaking into a Sacred Heart School storage building on St. Claire Parkway this weekend

Multiple pieces of baseball and football equipment, as well as athletic clothing, were reportedly stolen.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

