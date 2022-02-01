Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Sixth Street Museum District hosts first of four Black History month events

‘Honoring Pioneers in Medicine’
Dr. E. Hammond Smith's legacy lives on through the Smith Drug Co. Building the city is restoring.
Dr. E. Hammond Smith's legacy lives on through the Smith Drug Co. Building the city is restoring.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Smith Drug Company is a staple on Mobile Street in Hattiesburg. Tuesday morning, the Sixth Street Museum District hosted its first of four “Honoring Pioneers in Medicine” events for Black History Month.

People gathered to honor, remember and celebrate Dr. E. Hammond Smith.

Smith’s name is well known in Hattiesburg for marking the sign on the drugstore in the Mobile-Bouie neighborhood. It was a place people gathered for fellowship and where Smith’s grand-niece had her first job.

“That was Uncle Hammond and we were just kids running around and playing and having a good time and being loved on and enjoying life. And I had no idea until later in life when I started to hear all the stories to understand the depth of what they had contributed to the community,” Anzette Smith Thomas remembers.

Smith was one of 15 African American men who filed the first voting rights lawsuit in Mississippi. After being dismissed, the case won in appeals court, making it easier to register to vote in Forrest County. Their actions are commemorated with a historical marker on Mobile Street.

Attorney Glenda F. Funchess is a Hattiesburg resident and active member in the community.

“I have made it my mission to honor as many of the Civil Rights heroes and ‘sheroes’ as I could. So I think it’s important that we tell the story for the future generation to know whose shoulders you’re riding on,” Funchess says.

Smith’s legacy lives on through the Smith Drug Co. Building the city is restoring.

“When he opened up, it opened up that drugstore, it was not just for business. As a pharmacist, it was for the community. And he had all type of meetings here. And I’m sure that’s where those 15 African American men met when they pooled their money together $1,000 and retained attorney T. Price to represent him,” explains Funchess.

Smith is one of many who made an important impact on the African American community and Civil Rights in Mississippi.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to now better understand and to understand their role and not just their roles, their role in the midst of a community of other leaders that were committed to making life better for African American citizens,” says Smith Thomas.

Three more events honoring African American pioneers in the community will be held at the Eureka School this month, every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
The sheriff’s department says investigators have been following up on leads in the case and are...
Jones County investigators seeking information on alleged Sunday assault
The City of Hattiesburg is looking into the cause of a smell reported in recent days and weeks...
Hub City investigates cause of strange smell
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states heart disease is the number one cause of...
Laurel native brings awareness on heart disease, honors late daughter
Mayor Johnny Magee signs Go Red for Women campaign proclamation.
Laurel mayor signs Wear Red Day proclamation
Coach Larry Calhoun showed the kids and their teachers a few moves to do in the classroom. He...
Laurel Magnet School students participate in ‘Move 2 Learn’ incentive
Laurel native brings awareness on heart disease, honors late daughter
Laurel native brings awareness on heart disease, honors late daughter