Sixth Street Museum District hosts first of four Black History month events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Smith Drug Company is a staple on Mobile Street in Hattiesburg. Tuesday morning, the Sixth Street Museum District hosted its first of four “Honoring Pioneers in Medicine” events for Black History Month.

People gathered to honor, remember and celebrate Dr. E. Hammond Smith.

Smith’s name is well known in Hattiesburg for marking the sign on the drugstore in the Mobile-Bouie neighborhood. It was a place people gathered for fellowship and where Smith’s grand-niece had her first job.

“That was Uncle Hammond and we were just kids running around and playing and having a good time and being loved on and enjoying life. And I had no idea until later in life when I started to hear all the stories to understand the depth of what they had contributed to the community,” Anzette Smith Thomas remembers.

Smith was one of 15 African American men who filed the first voting rights lawsuit in Mississippi. After being dismissed, the case won in appeals court, making it easier to register to vote in Forrest County. Their actions are commemorated with a historical marker on Mobile Street.

Attorney Glenda F. Funchess is a Hattiesburg resident and active member in the community.

“I have made it my mission to honor as many of the Civil Rights heroes and ‘sheroes’ as I could. So I think it’s important that we tell the story for the future generation to know whose shoulders you’re riding on,” Funchess says.

Smith’s legacy lives on through the Smith Drug Co. Building the city is restoring.

“When he opened up, it opened up that drugstore, it was not just for business. As a pharmacist, it was for the community. And he had all type of meetings here. And I’m sure that’s where those 15 African American men met when they pooled their money together $1,000 and retained attorney T. Price to represent him,” explains Funchess.

Smith is one of many who made an important impact on the African American community and Civil Rights in Mississippi.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to now better understand and to understand their role and not just their roles, their role in the midst of a community of other leaders that were committed to making life better for African American citizens,” says Smith Thomas.

Three more events honoring African American pioneers in the community will be held at the Eureka School this month, every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

