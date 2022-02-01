Win Stuff
Realtors react to Pine Belt’s fast-paced housing market

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Houses in the Pine Belt are being sold as fast as they are being put on the market.

One local realtor says if you are looking to buy a house, you need to get a lender and get pre-qualified as soon as possible.

“We are still experiencing a listing shortage right now. So as soon houses are coming on the market, they’re going off just as fast because the buyers that we have right now are ready to buy today, they are qualified, and as soon as what they are looking for comes up, its snatched up,” says Kacie Kemp, a realtor at Remax Town & Country.

Kemp says houses in the $200,000 and under price range are in high demand, making them get off the market

“As a seller, if you’re looking for the best price and the ability to negotiate, now is the time. Since there is such a shortage of listings, you have more power to negotiate terms and price,” says Kemp.

Bruna Bezerra, who is a broker at B & Co. Realty, says since the market is so competitive, homebuyers need to be prepared to put in offers over the asking price.

“We’re not in the market where you see something you like you can wait three or four days to go look at it. It used to be, my client liked something and it’s like, ‘Ok let’s go look at it this weekend.’ But that’s not the market we’re in. If you see something, you need to look at it that day or maybe the next morning if you want to be able to have a shot at putting in an offer,” says Bezerra.

Both realtors say home buyers need to be prepared because the market won’t allow for the time of negotiating a price.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

