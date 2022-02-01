Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Rainy tomorrow with storms expected on Thursday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy with a few stray showers and temperatures in the low 60s. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers will likely tomorrow so, be sure to have your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be our rainiest day as a cold front moves into the area. That will give us widespread t-storms and heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the low 70s

Friday will be drastically colder as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s. Winds will be blustery as well. A few stray showers also can’t be ruled out during the morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer as highs reach the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
The sheriff’s department says investigators have been following up on leads in the case and are...
Jones County investigators seeking information on alleged Sunday assault
The City of Hattiesburg is looking into the cause of a smell reported in recent days and weeks...
Hub City investigates cause of strange smell
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/1
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/1
02/01 Ryan’s “Changing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
02/01 Ryan’s “Changing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
02/01 Ryan’s “Changing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
02/01 Ryan’s “Changing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/31
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/31