Rainy tomorrow with storms expected on Thursday

This evening will be cloudy with a few stray showers and temperatures in the low 60s. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers will likely tomorrow so, be sure to have your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be our rainiest day as a cold front moves into the area. That will give us widespread t-storms and heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the low 70s

Friday will be drastically colder as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s. Winds will be blustery as well. A few stray showers also can’t be ruled out during the morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer as highs reach the low to mid 50s.

