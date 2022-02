HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Lamar Water Association has lifted the boil water notice for all of its customers.

The notice issued last week was expected to affect around 50 customers who live from the intersection of Corner Oaks and Wilson Road to the southern end of Wilson Road.

