Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Mural commemorating civil rights achievements unveiled at iconic Inez Café

Inez Cafe Mural
Inez Cafe Mural(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At the same venue renowned entertainers such as Al Green and B.B. King used to perform, dozens showed up to the iconic Inez Café for the dedication of the Main Street Mural.

“It’s been a long process so we’re happy to see it finalized and we’re happy to celebrate it with this dedication,” said Steps Coalition Board of Directors President Gordon Jackson.

Organizers called it the beginning of the restoration of one of the most famous landmarks on Main Street. The mural highlights a colorful portrait of a key moment in Black annals.

“A society that doesn’t remember its history is doomed to repeat it,” said Steps Coalition Executive Director Jonathan Green.

The Wade-In Movement is called Biloxi’s crowning civil rights achievement. It was a series of protests led by Dr. Gilbert Mason to demand the desegregation of Biloxi’s public beaches.

“A lot of people didn’t know that the beaches were segregated, that Black people could not walk on the beach or wade in the water,” Jackson said.

The protests led to court challenges presented by the United States Department of Justice, resulting in a ruling ordering the beaches open to all races in August 1968. Clemon Jimerson, Sr. was 14 years old when he and his family members participated in what’s now dubbed “Bloody Sunday.”

“The police had assembled a mob of nothing but white males, 19 and up,” Jimerson recalled. “What they did was have their brass knuckles, tires, chains, sticks, baseball bats, just whatever they could find.”

Now, 60 years later on the corner of a street named Division, unity and progress take center stage.

“We’re on the right track, we’re doing the right thing,” Green said. “And we’re committed to continuing the conversation, but not just talk.”

The mural is the brainchild of Biloxi native and community advocate John Kemp. The NAACP and Steps Coalition came up with the money to commission artist Demetrius Gayden to paint it.

New East Biloxi mural serves as a sign of revitalization

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
The City of Hattiesburg is looking into the cause of a smell reported in recent days and weeks...
Hub City investigates cause of strange smell
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash involved two 18-wheelers.
Crash slowed traffic on I-59
Benton Chance Simpson, 22, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine...
Oklahoma man arrested in Perry Co. for possession of meth with intent to sell

Latest News

Sanderson Farms Recognized by Mississippi Legislature for 75th Anniversary
Mississippi Legislature recognizes Sanderson Farms for 75th anniversary
The historic Eureka School is being transformed into a civil rights museum.
Historic Eureka School to become civil rights museum
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is hosting Get R.E.A.D.Y. Saturday at 10 a.m.
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosting career readiness workshop
Both realtors say home buyers need to be prepared because the market won’t allow for the time...
Realtors react to Pine Belt’s fast-paced housing market