MSDH: 4,249 new COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths reported in Miss. Tuesday

The new figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 731,667 and 11,044 respectively.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

MSDH said 4,249 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. Monday.

109 deaths were also reported, with 19 deaths taking place between Jan. 21 and Jan. 31. 90 other deaths happened between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23, according to death certificates.

The new figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 731,667 and 11,044 respectively.

Around 460 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were recorded as follows: six in Jones County, five in Forrest County, two in Marion County and one in Jasper and Wayne counties each.

In the eight Pine Belt Counties, about 81,525 cases and 1,111 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,659 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 20,081 cases, 275 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,454 cases, 67 deaths
  • Jones: 19,756 cases, 267 deaths
  • Lamar: 15,942 cases, 144 deaths
  • Marion: 6,560 cases, 127 deaths
  • Perry: 2,823 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,250 cases, 76 deaths

MSDH last said 619,944 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,657,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,488,845 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MDSH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5-11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8 Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

