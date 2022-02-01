Mardi Gras season is here, and so are the king cakes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras is just a few weeks away. The season comes with beads, floats, and of course, king cake!

Joanna Lopez, owner of Jody’s Bakery in Hattiesburg, talks about the king cake tradition of the Mardi Gras season.

“The King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition that generated a little bit south of here. But we’ve been making king cake in this location ever since we opened. It’s a tradition that everybody enjoys, looks forward to and we do the same every year,” says Lopez.

Lopez says the bakery has been making king cakes in the Hattiesburg community for decades.

“We’ve been making king cake here for almost 30 years. It took two people to make them in the beginning, and we gave a lot of them away because people didn’t really realize what king cake was,” says Lopez.

Over the years, business eventually picked up. Now they spend every Mardi Gras season making up to 150 king cakes daily.

“It’s basically a Danish dough with a filling in it, but it has a special little plastic baby that’s baked inside. And after we put the glaze on the top of it, we add the Mardi Gras color sugar, purple, green and gold,” says Lopez.

The king cake comes from the Christian Bible story of the three kings visiting baby Jesus. Lopez says people grew to love the meaning behind it and the taste.

“But I think the whole aspect of it just brings people together in celebration, and they love that they look forward to it and they love eating them. So, I think that’s the anticipation of them is what I like,” says Lopez

Here’s a refresher on the colors of the king cake and Mardi Gras: Green represents faith, purple represents justice and gold symbolizes power.

