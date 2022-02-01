Win Stuff
Local fire coordinator provides tips to prevent wildfires in cold, dry months

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Escaped debris and embers caused 922 wildfires in Mississippi last year. Now, it’s the dry and windy season again.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department put out nine grass fires over the weekend.

“One of those fires actually got into a shed. I believe the shed was a total loss,” says Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown.

Brown says it’s easy for a burn to get out of control especially in cold and windy weather.

“Usually in January and February in Mississippi, we see those cooler temperatures, but usually when those cooler temperatures come in, we see that low humidity and with fire, the lower the humidity, there’s not a lot of moisture in the air to help contain those fires, and those fires can get out of hand quickly and burn very rapidly,” explains Brown.

There isn’t a burn ban in place, so if you want to have a bonfire or fire pit – there are a few ways to do it safely.

“If you’re going to get out there on these brisk evenings and have a fire, make sure that that fire is contained. Have a water hose close by just in case one of those embers gets out and starts the grass or woods on fire that you can put it out pretty quickly. And by all means, if you can’t contain it, call the fire department,” says Brown.

Brown says the fire department had more than 30 calls over the weekend and it’s always better to call before a fire gets too far out of your control.

“Call early don’t wait until it’s so far out of hand and just kind of take a lot to contain it. Go ahead and call, that’s what we’re here for,” he explains.

Mississippi has 19.2 million acres of forestland across the state.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

