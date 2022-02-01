Laurel native brings awareness on heart disease, honors late daughter

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel native, Faye Jackson, knows the seriousness of heart disease all too well.

“We are getting ready to shine the light on National Red Dress Day. It’s done in memory of my daughter, Kaila Porter. We discovered she had heart disease at 6 months. She wasn’t supposed to live but she lived to be 23. She died of a massive heart attack, but she had a big heart because she was loving, she loved everybody,” says Jackson.

Jackson says the importance of Wear Red Day is to make people remember to maintain healthy habits.

“I’m trying to get the message out. Heart disease is real, it will kill. It’s a national day, so if you see somebody tell them on Friday, Feb. 4, please wear red,” says Jackson.

Cardiologist David Sullivan at South Central Regional Medical Center says there are ways to help prevent this life-threatening disease.

“Knowing their numbers, making sure their cholesterol and diabetes and glucose and blood pressure is all under good control. Eating a healthy diet maintaining a healthy weight, frequent exercise three to five times a week. These are all basic garden variety tips for the prevention of heart disease and other problems,” says Sullivan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the United States.

