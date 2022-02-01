Win Stuff
Laurel mayor signs Wear Red Day proclamation

Mayor Johnny Magee signs Go Red for Women campaign proclamation.
Mayor Johnny Magee signs Go Red for Women campaign proclamation.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In light of February being National Heart Health Month, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation encouraging citizens to become more aware of heart disease on Tuesday.

When Magee took the pen to paper, he had a Laurel citizen in mind, who lost her daughter to a heart attack.

Faye Jackson lost her daughter at only 23-years-old and since then, wants people to realize the severity of heart health.

”The city support this every year. Heart disease is very serious and Ms. Jackson every year wants to remind people about keeping a healthy heart. Because you know, she lost her daughter to heart disease, and the city is glad to support her in this because we want all our citizens healthy and do everything they can to keep a healthy heart and we support it a 100%,” says Magee.

For more information on heart health, you can visit goredforwomen.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

