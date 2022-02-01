Laurel Magnet School students participate in ‘Move 2 Learn’ incentive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The students and teachers at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts did a lot of moving around Tuesday.

The school participated in a “Move 2 Learn” program.

Coach Larry Calhoun showed the kids and their teachers a few moves to do in the classroom. He says sometimes, moving helps a child to regain focus.

“All the research and science shows that when children are happy, they’re better learners. There’s more learning going on when there’s movement,” says Calhoun.

Students and teachers were shown how to do some of the movements in a classroom. Calhoun says it is called taking a “brain break.”

“‘Brain break’ is nothing more than physical activity besides your desk in a classroom. When the teacher noticed that the students are not focused, not concentrating and not spending time on task. And so it was developed as a teaching tool,” says Calhoun.

He says the science shows it makes the kids happier. It has something to do with the natural chemicals in the brain.

“There’s some chemicals that they don’t even know about: dopamine, endorphins to oxytocin, those what they call ‘feel-good chemicals’ that we all produce ourselves. So we say it’s a way of getting high off our own supply, through joy, through happiness, through peace, through just working together,” says Calhoun.

Calhoun says the program is used all over the State of Mississippi and even the world.

“It’s also being used across the United States and worldwide. We got people in Okinawa, Japan using it, we got people in India, they use it, but it was designed for children right here in the State of Mississippi,” says Calhoun.

If you’d like to learn more about this program and how you can bring it to a school near you, check out their website, movetolearnms.org.

