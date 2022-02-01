Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosting career readiness workshop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit is gearing up for a career-focused event.

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is hosting ‘Get R.E.A.D.Y.’ Saturday, Feb. 5.

“‘Get R.E.A.D.Y.’ is a brand-new project that Junior Auxiliary is doing this year,” said Ashley Castleman, Project Chair, Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. “And it is completely designed to be an interactive and professional workshop to enhance career readiness and success.”

The event is aimed at helping women prepare or enhance their interview skills while also providing resume help and tips on how to dress professionally.

“We invite all women regardless of age and where you are on your career pathway to come out, learn more about the interview process, refine your interview skills, how to build an effective resume and learn to dress to impress,” Castleman said.

This is the first time the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is holding this workshop. We’re told the organization wanted to put on the event to help struggling women, mothers and children in the area.

“Junior Auxiliary recognizes that having a reliable job for many women, especially single mothers, means having steady incomes to provide for their family,” Castleman said. “And Junior Auxiliary as an organization recognizes that not all women have the access or the resources to help them prepare for the job interview experience...”

“Our goal is just to help prepare these women to feel more knowledgeable and confident so that they can be the best version of themselves when it really matters the most in the interview.”

However, it’s not all about business.

“We’ll be having three different door prizes,” Castleman said. “We will be giving away a brand-new laptop, gift cards... many great prizes for these ladies.”

The event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg. Pre-registration is available but not required for this event.

