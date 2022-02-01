Win Stuff
Jones County investigators seeking information on alleged Sunday assault



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that happened at Union Falls on Ovett-Moselle Road Sunday.

According to JCSD, deputies responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. and found a man under the Union Falls bridge who had apparently been assaulted, with his hands and feet tightly bound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department says investigators have been following up on leads in the case and are looking for information from anyone who has knowledge of the incident.

If anyone has information about what took place, contact JCSD Investigator, Sgt. J.D. Carter, at (601) 425-3147, or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867) with relevant information.

